Telecommunications Department payment centres open 11th May

Payment offices in all branches of the TRNC Telecommunication Department will start to provide service within normal working hours as of May 11, 2020.

For this reason, the social distance and all hygiene rules determined by the Ministry of Health will be fully implemented for all our payment desks. At the entrance to the payment point, a temperature measurement will be recorded and visitors at the building entrance not wearing a mask will not be allowed entry.

We would like to thank Tel-Sen for contributing to the necessary measures.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Public Works and Transportation