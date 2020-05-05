All Post Offices will reopen on Monday 11th May, Strict Rules apply

All main post offices in Lefkoşa, Gazimağusa, Girne, Güzelyurt, İskele and Lefke will be open on weekdays between 8.30am and 1pm starting from tomorrow, May 6 2020. The main post offices will be offering money transfer service and sale of revenue stamps.

Those who couldn’t collect their small packages and parcels due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to do so starting from tomorrow through an appointment system.

The small packages and parcels can be collected from package post offices between 9am and 12pm on weekdays. Owners of small packages and parcels will be notified about the appointments through SMS.

Starting from May 11, 2020, in addition to the main branches and package post offices, all branches of the Postal Department will be serving on weekdays from 8.15am to 2pm.

Due to lack of flights, posts between Turkey and the TRNC are carried via sea. Thus, delays in delivering posts will continue for a further period of time.

Social distancing and hygiene rules set by the Ministry of Health will be fully applied in all post offices. Those who do not wear a face mask will not be allowed to enter the post offices in service.

Private cargo firms in the TRNC are carrying post and packages from Turkey once a week. Those who wish to engage in online shopping can receive detailed information from these firms.

Source:: Ministry of Public works and Transportation