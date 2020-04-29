ARUCAD delivered 3D face shields for distribution

Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) handed over the 3D face shields it produced for the TRNC COVID-19 Facial Shield Production Campaign to the “Cypriot Friends” group to distribute to needy institutions, primarily healthcare workers.

ARUCAD started the production of 3D face shields in support of the “Cypriot Friends” group formed by Cypriots living in Istanbul in respect of the fight against COVID-19, which affects our country and the world, and delivered the face shields it produced to the officials of the group. Some of the facial protective shields produced in 3D printers in the studios of the university will be distributed to other people who provide public services at the Girne Akçiçek Hospital.

Dr. Asım Vehbi, ARUCAD Vice Rector stated that they started mass production by contacting the authorities to support the movement initiated by the TRNC COVID-19 Face Shield initiative. Expressing that the support of this problem with such solidarity is a great happiness for the University, Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “We continue mass production of 3D face shields to meet the needs of other public institutions and local administrations that require support from us. We also started production of the face shields designed by Tobia Repossi, the Innovation Hub Director operating within our university. The face shields, which are our own designs, will be distributed free of charge to the needy institutions and local administrations that provide public services, especially healthcare professionals.”

Vehbi thanked the ‘Cypriot Friends’ group, who initiated the solidarity movement, Mr. Erbil Arkın, who gave his support, Mr. Sinan Arkın, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, ARUCAD Workshop Director Tahir Pirlukluoğlu and all those who contributed to this project.

Source (Turkish): Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)