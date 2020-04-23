BRS: Important Update regarding COVID-19 Restrictions

The British Residents’ Society published very important news on 23rd April 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.
UPDATE – 22nd APRIL 2020
Following a Council of Ministers meeting this evening it has been ruled that EVERYONE who leaves their home MUST wear a facemask AT ALL TIMES, until further notice.
This is NOT negotiable.
This has been introduced to ensure that the TRNC continues to maintain control over the virus
No sectors will open before May. A meeting was held between three ministries to carry out necessary studies on the conditions under which the main sectors can open. The Ministry of Health has shared which conditions, in general, need to be put in place.
The Ministry of Health shared with us their thoughts about increasing the number of tests. Studies were conducted on how to increase the number of tests. Those at higher risk will be tested more swiftly, especially municipal employees, police, pharmacists, healthcare workers and those working in public institutions and organizations. The results will be shared with the public.
Please ensure you comply and maintain the good practices that have been put in place.
THIS ORDER WILL BE ENFORCED AS FROM 06.00am ON 24th APRIL 2020
Editor’s Note:
For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here
Categories: Health, Information, News
Just spotted a Girne Municipality work crew doing roadside clearing. Hardly essential. 2 were wearing masks, a further 1 had a mask but was not wearing it properly and the 4th who appeared to be the crew lead was not wearing one. These were working more or less shoulder to shoulder.
Masks are only effective if they are applied and removed correctly, worn correctly and handled correctly. If these are not being done they can have a negative impact. Continually we are seeing poor social distancing, masks are not a replacement for this however give a false sense of security.
Social distancing is one of the most important things you can do, far more important than wearing a mask.
Thank you Jon for your information.
This would have held far more weight if you had photographed what you saw so this could have been shared with the Girne Mayor to follow up and instill discipline where necessary