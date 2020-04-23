BRS: Important Update regarding COVID-19 Restrictions

The British Residents’ Society published very important news on 23rd April 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

UPDATE – 22nd APRIL 2020

Following a Council of Ministers meeting this evening it has been ruled that EVERYONE who leaves their home MUST wear a facemask AT ALL TIMES, until further notice.

This is NOT negotiable.

This has been introduced to ensure that the TRNC continues to maintain control over the virus

No sectors will open before May. A meeting was held between three ministries to carry out necessary studies on the conditions under which the main sectors can open. The Ministry of Health has shared which conditions, in general, need to be put in place.

The Ministry of Health shared with us their thoughts about increasing the number of tests. Studies were conducted on how to increase the number of tests. Those at higher risk will be tested more swiftly, especially municipal employees, police, pharmacists, healthcare workers and those working in public institutions and organizations. The results will be shared with the public.

Please ensure you comply and maintain the good practices that have been put in place.

THIS ORDER WILL BE ENFORCED AS FROM 06.00am ON 24th APRIL 2020

Editor’s Note:

For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here