Aid package donation from Girne Football Masters Association

With regard to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak program, while the studies for families and individuals in need continue by the Municipality of Girne, the Girne Masters Association has not remained silent in our call to sensitive associations and has extended a helping hand with aid packages for needy families.

Information given from Girne Municipality stated: The Association of Girne Masters, an association founded by former football players, prepared 35 food packages for the Municipality of Girne and with the help of the Municipality, these food packages were started being distributed to people in need.

Girne Mayor Güngördü said: “Let all sensitive business people and associations who can help in this regard accept this as a call so that we can help our citizens in need through our Municipality.”

In this process, Girne shows an example of unity and struggle with these donations. Thanks to everyone who has contributed up to now and everyone who wants to contribute in the future, Güngördü reiterated the slogan of stay home, stay healthy but do not lose the spirit of helping.

Our citizens who want to provide food package assistance and those who wish to benefit from these food packages, should call 0533 871 2929 – 0533 870 2010

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality