TRNC Ministry of Health are planning new Pandemic Hospital

The Lefkosa Pandemic Hospital, which is planned to be built in a closed area of ​​6,000 square meters on the land where Burhan Nalbantoğlu Hospital is located, is also planned to have a total of 92 rooms and 182 beds with an emergency room, intensive care unit, operating room, tomography and laboratory service.

The project presentation of the new Pandemic Hospital was held today at a meeting attended by Prime Minister Ersin Tatar at the Ministry of Health. The hospital building, which is planned to be built with a light steel construction system, is aimed to be completed in a total of 45 days. The pandemic hospital, which is required to be constructed due to COVID-19, is also designed to be used in the field of general health care.

Minister of Health Ali Pilli will make a presentation to the cabinet members regarding the pandemic hospital, which is to be held at the Council of Ministers. The tender process is planned to start following the approval of the Council of Ministers.

Source (Turkish): TRNC Ministry of Health