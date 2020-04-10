BRS News of Travel and other restrictions at 9th April

The British Residents’ Society published very important news on 9th April 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

UPDATE TO TRAVEL AND OTHER RESTRICTIONS FOLLOWING COUNCIL OF MINISTERS MEETING 9TH APRIL 2020/

The Council of Ministers has extended the measures it has taken against the coronavirus (Covid- 19) outbreak and made some new decisions.

The period during which schools are closed and administrative permits in the public have been extended until the end of the month.

The private sector businesses, which are still closed, will remain closed for another week. The partial curfew applied during the day and the full curfew applied between 21:00 and 06:00 at night was extended by one week. The curfew, which is currently implemented in 15 villages in the Karpas region, has been narrowed. It will continue until 17 April in the Forbidden, Yenierenköy, Sipahi and Dipkarpaz villages; the remaining 12 villages will be implemented in other parts of the country. The prohibition of circulation between the districts was extended until April 17.

Kudret Özersay, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, spokesperson announced the decisions taken at the meeting, which was completed around 19.30, chaired by Prime Minister Ersin Tatar. Reminding that many measures taken by the government due to the coronavirus outbreak will expire by April 10, Özersay said that they changed all these dates and set new dates.

Public officials other than workplaces such as police, firefighters, finance and civil aviation, who are working in the public sector, will not continue to go to work until April 30, but Özersay noted that they can be called to their posts with the directives of their supervisors, and that the education given by all schools, nursery schools, classrooms and study centres also reported to be extended too.

Kudret Özersay stated that they decided not to hold sports competitions as well as all movie, theatre, concert rallies until April 30; He said that sports events will be scheduled later. Özersay stated that they have already taken the decision that foreigners’ preliminary work permit procedures will not be carried out until April 30 and that this is valid.

The decision to stop the activities of businesses outside the market, bakery, gas station, pharmacy and bank, which is still open in the private sector, will continue until 17 April.

Özersay stated that the rule about the open hours of the markets is valid and they will close at 20.00 in the evening.

Intercity travel is forbidden for one more week Özersay, who announced that the curfew, which is partial during the day and 21.00-06.00 at night, has been extended for another week, is also prohibited for another week.

Özersay said, “We extended our restriction decision until April 30, which enables only TRNC citizens and their spouses and children to enter the TRNC through black sea and air entrances.

Özersay said the curfew in the Karpaz villages applied had decreased from 15 to 3 At the meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay also announced that they have geographically narrowed the decision regarding the full curfew, which is still ongoing in 15 villages in the Karpaz region. Accordingly, the full curfew will only continue in Erenköy, Sipahi and Dipkarpaz, and entry and exit to these villages will be under police control. In the remaining 12 villages, a partial curfew in the daytime and a full curfew at night will be implemented in other parts of the country. Ministry of Health to prepare circular.

Kudret Özersay also stated at the meeting yesterday that he will announce the general principles and procedures to be applied in banks, GSM companies’ payment points, public institutions that are open today, as a circular. The circular will include topics such as fire measurement, social distance, how many people can be in the building at the same time, hygiene rules, mask condition; He said that the authority to supervise these rules would be in the District Security Boards. Özersay said, “We will learn together to continue our lives within the framework of these rules.”

The final decision to support the private sector today Kudret Özersay said that they discussed the details of their decision to pay employment support from the Local Workforce Fund to employees in private workplaces, whose activities were stopped yesterday, and that the employees in this situation will be paid 1500 TL for two months, and they covered the scope and conditions.

Özersay stated that the work done by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security was shared with the Council of Ministers and that the last point will be put in the Council of Ministers, which will meet today, since there are several issues to be concluded, and that the issue could not be brought to the last point yesterday.

Özersay noted that students who could not return to the country during the coronavirus epidemic were awarded a 1700 TL support decision for two months, and those who could not meet the scholarship criteria would benefit from this contribution.

According to another decision, Özersay said that the Ministry of Economy and Energy and the Scientific Committee and the Ministry of Health teams will come together to evaluate how the sector will be opened under which rules, if certain sectors will be opened at the end of a week, and this work will be shared with the public in the coming days.