Qigong Home Training and live online classes with Tarik Tekman

Introduction by Margaret Sheard ….

It is a few years since Chris and I attended the Qigong classes of Tarik Tekman which were held at St Andrew’s Church Hall in Girne and later in the garden of a member of the group in Karaoğlanoğlu.

Over recent years both of us have experienced problems which have slowed us down considerably in relation to exercise, so we were so pleased to see that Tarik will be doing live online classes during the unfortunate lockdown we are going through at the moment. Also there will be a video every week for the next 15 weeks for Qigong Home Training, the first of which was published today (6th April) and will continue every Monday with a new video. So today for the first time in ages we uploaded the video and did a 20 minute session of basic Qigong movements, which we thoroughly enjoyed, and will now follow this through every day and look forward to the next video to increase our training.

Following is Tarik’s program :

The first video of 15 weeks long Qigong Home Training is live now, click here. Teach yourself Qigong with this 20 minutes video. If you like it, join my online live classes on Tuesdays & Thursdays. Every week, I will release a new video on Monday morning and continue with Tuesday & Thursday live online classes. There is also the Turkish version of these videos on my website. All the details you need are at: https://tariktekman.com/en/home/

Qigong Home Training

Qigong training for 15 weeks with videos, practice cards and Zoom online classes. First video on Monday, 6th April and first online class on Tuesday, 7th April.

Weekly Schedule:

Mondays 08:00: Video of the week is released. Practice with that video.

Tuesdays 10:00-10:40: Online Class

Thursdays 10:00-10:40 Online Class

All other days practice with the video of that week and next Monday move on to the new video.

All hours are Cyprus Time (UK +2 or CET +1 hours)!

Download and test Zoom for online classes.

IF ZOOM ASKS YOU TO ENTER A PASSWORD, ENTER: home

Every Monday separate English & Turkish videos will be published. Online classes will be bi-lingual.

PRACTICE WITH THAT WEEK’S VIDEO ON MONDAY BEFORE YOU JOIN THE ONLINE CLASS!

The information in the online classes will not be as detailed as in the videos and instead will include repetition, correction and adjustment of the exercises from the videos, answering the written questions sent before the class, and sometimes additional practices.

Send your questions that you want me to answer during the next class to tarik@tariktekman.com .

The only class of the last week will be on Wednesday, 15th July – on the 100th day of the training.

click here The training is donation based. You can donate any amount and any times that is convenient for you: weekly, just once, twice etc. For donation link