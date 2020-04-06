NEU produced an alternative breathing machine (Ventilator)

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

According to the information released to the press by the Near East University (NEU), the university has produced an alternative breathing machine.

As we all know that respiratory support devices, commonly known as Ventilators, have become the most significant ‘weapon’ in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced that Near East University Innovation Centre has produced an alternative ventilator. Additionally, interconnection parts and apparatus were also produced which enables connecting multiple patients to a single breathing device! Making a statement regarding the matter, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Near East University, Prof. Dr. İrfan Suat Günsel, stated that they were determined to work in line with the struggle against COVID-19 and were ready for mass production of the alternative ventilators.