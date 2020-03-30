Karl Rugg appeals for A+ blood donation for a friend

Readers mail…

From Karl Rugg….

I’ve got a friend in Near East hospital in Lefkosia who needs A positive blood for an operation and he has heart and liver problems and needs it urgently.

Please call me on my number 0533 877 7003 if you can help. I understand you will need to get permission to do this but at least it will get you out the house for a while and you can be helping someone in real need..

If you live in North Cyprus can you please share this post.

Editor’s note….

Here is the British Residents’ Society Blood Donors Guidelines click here