Tulips online fundraiser

Readers Mail ….

From Sue Tilt, Tulips ….

Tulips is running an online fundraiser however if people cannot pay online via a credit card then we are asking that they make a pledge and once the restrictions are lifted we can arrange collection.

As you can quite well imagine, Tulips is struggling for cash, with all of our fundraising activities put on hold we still have to help cancer patients pay for their treatment.

See poster for full information. If you have any queries then please do not hesitate to contact me.

Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Aid Association for Cancer Patients)