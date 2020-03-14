BRS newsletter: Roundup of Residency and UK Flight issues

We have received a copy of the British Residents’ Society 13th March Newsletter which contains very helpful information for those readers who are concerned about the Residency issue and also flights to the UK.

Today (13.03.2020) has been the busiest so far with regards to the information being requested from Members. I have put below the latest information which has come DIRECTLY from the Government.

RESIDENCY

The following information relates to RESIDENCY APPLICATIONS and was received this afternoon from the General Legal Counsel of the Ministry of the Interior.

The Interior Ministry announced that within the framework of coronavirus measures, temporary arrangements have been made by the Council of Ministers in the Charter of Residence Permits and Visas. According to this;

Hand applications for all types of residence permits of foreigners have been stopped for 30 days from the date of publication in the Official Gazette of the Amendment. (13 March 2020) Applications for online residence permits are continuing. Foreigners who have the right to apply within the period of their current visa which have been stopped as a result of this, will be able to apply within 30 days after the expiration of the period, without penalty. Foreigners who have come to the country as tourists or other reasons and cannot return to their country during the visa period given at the entrance, due to coronavirus or disruption of transportation due to it, are allowed to remain in the country for 30 days on legal leave. They will not be subject to any punishment i.e fines. If the 30-day period is insufficient, this period can be extended by the Minister to 90 days.

FLIGHTS FROM THE UK TO THE TRNC

Having been made aware of the situation at Stansted Airport where a UK expat with a TRNC residency permit was refused to be allowed to fly on a Pegasus flight, I spoke to the Undersecretary of Public Works and Transportation and the Head of Operations of Pegasus Cyprus on a conference call this morning.

I asked them what information had been provided to Pegasus staff at Stansted regarding persons allowed to enter the TRNC until 1 April 2020.

I was told that they had informed the London Headquarters of Pegasus Airlines that the TRNC Government had been instructed that the following persons were allowed to enter the TRNC.

Citizens of the TRNC

Persons holding valid work permits

Students holding valid education permits and

UK citizens holding valid Residency permits.

They stated that they would speak to the London HQ immediately to reiterate these instructions.

We are aware that Pegasus Airlines are offering to reschedule flights during this period of uncertainty.

https://www.flypgs.com/es/ankundigungen/pegasus-offers-more-flexible-ticket-options-due-to-thecoronavirus?fbclid=IwAR38N7ux6vqgNNcxzAkm4u3hcM_Ws-vFIkZNXKi3PYei5jPPITJUuYPhh3U

The above link should assist.

We know that Turkish Airlines were informed but as yet do not have any further information.

BRS CLINICS

For those of you who are not aware, Lambousa Clinic will NOT be open this weekend as the Market itself has been suspended due to the COVID-19 virus.

The Hut will also be closed due to its confined internal area.

The clinics at Creditwest Banks at Catalkoy (Mondays 0930 – 1130) and Alsancak (Wednesdays 0930 – 1130) will still operate if the Banks remain open but this will be under constant review.

The same will apply to our clinics at Esentepe and Bogaz

AT THIS TIME WE WOULD ASK ALL OF YOU TO FOLLOW THE INFORMATION WHICH HAS BEEN CIRCULATED TO KEEP YOU SAFE AND VIRUS FREE .

ALL INFORMATION IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FROM GOVERNMENT SOURCES AND NOT CONJECTURE OR SUPPOSITION.

We are aware of various fake news items being peddled on certain sites but we will only ever provide the accurate information for our members.