BRS confirm flight restrictions and Coronavirus update to members

PRESS RELEASE – IMPORTANT NEWS COVID-19

Following a meeting of the Council of Ministers last night, 11th March 2020, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay announced the decisions taken during that meeting, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These conditions will apply from TONIGHT 12th March 2020 until 1st April 2020.

Akyar and Yeşilırmak Crossing Gates are closed until March 22.

Metehan, Ledra Palace, Beyarmudu Crossing Gates will remain open.

In addition citizens of Italy, Iran, Iraq, China, Korea, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Greece, USA, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, and Bahrain are prohibited from entering the TRNC via ANY access point, unless you have a residency permission, either Permanent or Temporary. In this case you will be able to enter, but will be required to self isolate at home for 14 days. How this will be enforced we are not aware. This will remain in effect until April 1 2020, although may be extended.