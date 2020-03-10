Ministry of Health: It is important that our people protect themselves

In our country, the first Coronavirus case has been detected. The precautions that our people should take individually to protect themselves without panic are as follows;

Strictly applying general cleaning measures, washing their hands frequently with water, soap and alcohol-based disinfectants, especially in public areas. People over the age of 60 with chronic illness should not enter crowded environments unless necessary. Sick people should sneeze into their arm if they do not use a disposable handkerchief while coughing or sneezing. People who have returned to the country in the last 15 days and who have cough and shortness of breath should call the contact numbers shown: (0533 8501188 or 0548 8501188; TRNC Ministry of Health epidemic team lines) Students coming from abroad in the last 14 days must not go to school or workplace without informing their schools and workplaces about their arrival within the last 14 days.

The Ministry of Health will take health precautions regarding the contacts made by people who become sick. Only one person has been detected with Coronavirus (in the TRNC), and necessary explanations will continue to be made by the Ministry of Health.

Source: Ministry of Health