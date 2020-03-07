Tulips, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month : March 2020

Readers Mail ….

From Sue Tilt, Tulips ….

Although Prostate cancer is common worldwide, it is not often discussed.

Many men are hesitant about screening for prostate cancer or are unsure of what they need to know related to detecting cancer and talking with their doctor about screening. Seeking help and advice at an early stage aids early detection, therefore giving the best possible chance of recovery.

A recent (27.01.2020) BBC news article stated that ‘Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, overtaking breast cancer for the first time’.

Tulips is now launching a Prostate Cancer Awareness Month for March called ‘Stand By Your Man’. It is important to encourage the men in our lives to discuss, either with their partner or a doctor, any concerns or early warning signs they may have and to seek medical help.

As with many cancers, doctors do not know what causes prostate cancer but there are risk factors that can increase your chance of developing it, however, having one or more of the risk factors does not mean that you will get prostate cancer.

The symptoms of benign (non-cancerous) enlargement of the prostate and prostate cancer are similar. They can include:

difficulty urinating – for example, a weak flow or having to strain to start peeing

needing to urinate more often than usual, especially at night

feeling like you have not completely emptied your bladder after urinating

an urgent need to urinate

blood in the urine or semen

rarely, pain when urinating or ejaculating.

If you have any of these symptoms, it is important to have them checked by your doctor and remember having one or more of the risk factors does not mean that you will get prostate cancer, but it is worth checking.

Tulips has produced a leaflet which will be available in various outlets (to be advised) and will be selling silicone wristbands to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

In addition to this a friend of Tulips, Andy Clewes, and his 2 sons will be walking Coast To Coast to help us raise awareness of this disease (details to follow).

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)