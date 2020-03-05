Coronavirus, the dreadful killer on the loose

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

Most of us believe that Coronavirus cannot do anything bad to us, yet inside we feel concerned, thinking how fatal it can be.

A short period of time ago, nobody knew about this virus, which started in China. At that time, nobody had thought that it would become an outbreak in a short period which would affect the whole world. Now, in the early days of March, the whole world is taking it as the most dreadful outbreak of present times. Though the death toll has not yet reached a serious level, the speed with which it is spreading is highly alarming, with different countries taking serious precautionary measures to meet the danger.

Wikipedia mentions that more than 94,000 cases have been confirmed, of which 7,100 were classified as serious. In total so far 82 countries and territories have been affected, with major outbreaks in Central China, South Korea, Italy and Iran. More than 3,200 people have so far died, whereas more than 51,000 people have recovered.

The Coronavirus is not a new virus but is a variation of another virus, yet it has never been so lethal as it is now. But why is it so lethal and dangerous now? The official resources have issued all types of technical information about its outbreak. Yet there are some people who believe that this outbreak is the beginning of a biological war but perhaps this is Fake News.

Some people believe that China on its part was carrying out research on this virus, to make it more lethal for use in biological warfare. According to them, the Chinese could not keep the lethal virus under control, which ultimately went out of their hands, and started affecting humans everywhere, by multiplying itself with great speed.

There is an another group which believes that America has used Coronavirus as a weapon against China. This group believes that America had been trying various ways to stop the growth of economic and political influence of China. America, they believe, has started suffering serious economic loss at the hands of China in various international markets and fields. They believe that first America tried to counter the Chinese economic influence by making changes in import policies and taxes. However, all these measures failed to a great extent, and the Chinese influence in world markets kept on increasing.

With these facts, these people believe that America deliberately managed to spread the lethal Coronavirus in China. This outbreak, as we witness now, has badly affected Chinese economy, and will have long lasting effects in various fields.

I personally do not believe in any of the above theories.

However, what I believe is that this outbreak once again is going to make Pharmaceutical companies richer. I believe that a well knit campaign of Anti-Coronavirus vaccines will start after a short period of time. Once again, the wealthy will get the benefit of it, and the poor will continue losing their lives.

Of course, with human lives at great risk in the hands of Coronavirus, I find myself more concerned about the poor civilians, being killed in large numbers, in various parts of the world, just because the sellers of arms and ammunitions want to make big profits.