Super Şükrü wins it for Esentepe

By Richard Beale….

Two goals from Esentepe’s exciting 17 year old forward Şükrü Erdoğan gave Esentepe 3 vital points against a Lapta side that for most of the match were the better team.

Result: LAPTA TBSK 1 ESENTEPE KKSK 2

Sunday March 1, 2020: K-Pet League 1 : Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium

Two goals from Şükrü enabled Esentepe to win this important match as in the next few weeks they have some tough fixtures coming up. However, the gloss was taken off the win when their talisman Kağan was needlessly sent off for deliberate handball in 5 minutes of injury time.

Şükrü himself was booked and also will be suspended for next week’s hard match against Maraş.

Şükrü lit up an otherwise “scrappy match” scoring in each half, still only a teenager he established himself in the first team just over a year ago. In the Esentepe Under 21 team he was a prolific goalscorer, since breaking into the senior team he has found goals hard to come by. However in the last few months, he has showed steadiness in front of goal and now has scored 6 goals in his last 8 appearances. No doubt about it he has a bright future in the game and will be snapped up by one of the rich Super League Clubs. One thing however he must curb is his temperament, there is a “dark side ” to him, he gets booked far too often, but he is only 17- he will learn in time.

Lapta will feel aggrieved in not taking something from this match, for long periods of the game they had midfield control if it wasn’t for Esentepe Goalkeeper Görkem making a couple of fine saves then points would be theirs. Esentepe also had to be thankful that their experienced central partnership Nersin and Şahın were on top of their game.

On a brilliant bright sunny afternoon that attracted a good crowd, the game kicked off on a clingy, wet surface with the recent rains and players soon found they were losing their footing. There was also a stiff breeze that was in Esentepe’s favour but it was no great help as they started the match sluggishly.

Esentepe in red and white on the attack

Lapta dominated the opening 25 minutes with their midfield players Ramazan and Barış being very prominent. The home team had chances in the 8th minute Ramazan had a shot from outside the area which went just wide of the goal. They nearly took the lead in the 13th minute following a Göksel corner which saw Esentepe keeper Görkem react brilliantly to tip a close range shot from Hasan around for a corner.

Gradually Esentepe weathered the storm and nearly scored themselves after 27 minutes, Şükrü robbed Süleyman of the ball and was denied a goal when Hasan made a last ditched interception.

Esentepe forced a series of 4 corners and from one of those that was held up in the breeze, the Lapta keeper Emrah fumbled the ball, as it tricked back towards the goal line it was frantically hacked away by a Lapta defender.

An easily forgettable first half was “lit up” by a superb goal from ŞÜKRÜ right on the stroke of half time. He received the ball out on the left turned sold a “dummy” to two markers, looked up and beat the diving Emrah to his right with a great shot from outside the area, HALF TIME SCORE: 0-1.

Once again it was Lapta on the offensive as Esentepe found it difficult to get out of their own half.

Lapta equalised in the 55th minute through their leading goalscorer KEMAL GÖKTAŞ. Esentepe Uğurcan lost possession to Göksel on the right and his cross was swept in at the near post by Kemal. 1-1

Tempers became fraught with some strong challenges going in and Referee Hüseyin started producing the yellow card.

Both sides were guilty of poor delivery with the final ball as the match continued to be a “war of attrition”.

Esentepe introduced 15 year old youngster Hüseyin Deynekli who had a good effort in the 78th minute that went just wide. Lapta immediately resumed the offensive and Uğurcan making up for his earlier error cleared off the Esentepe line.

Salutes in remembrance of the Turkish soldiers that were killed this past week

İn the 84th minute with Esentepe pinned inside their own half a long clearance fell to Kağan unmarked just inside the Lapta half. Kağan went on, the Lapta keeper Emrah came sprinting out of his area, the Esentepe player rounded him but was driven wide onto the right in doing so but he spotted an unmarked ŞÜKRÜ in the middle who slotted the ball home between Emrah and the near side post. 1-2

In 5 minutes of extra time Kağan chasing another long ball for some reason only known to himself inexplicably deliberately handed the ball, being previously booked he was red carded. FULL TIME : 1-2

Video highlights courtesy of Graham Procter-Brown