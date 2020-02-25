Turkish Paralympic National Swimming Team train in TRNC

The Turkish Paralympic National Swimming Team visited Girne as part of the preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

In the information given by Girne Municipality; The National Team is sponsored by Girne Municipality and includes four athletes – Beytullah Eroğlu, Elif İldem, Sümeyye Boyacı and Sevilay Öztürk. Training sessions will be held at the Near East University Olympic Indoor Swimming Pool.

Nidai Güngördü, Mayor of Girne, made a statement on the subject and noted that they are happy to welcome the national athletes and that this camp will be much better for the athletes in terms of morale and motivation and that they will get good results from the competitions in which they will participate in the coming days.

Güngördü told the national athletes that the doors are always open and the Municipality is ready to give any help and support which may be needed.