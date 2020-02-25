Sevim Erdal’s solo exhibition “Hope” (Umut) opened in Girne.

The solo exhibition “Hope” (Umut) organised by artist Sevim Erdal for the benefit of Kemal Saraçoğlu Children with Leukemia and Cancer Foundation opened at the Municipality of Girne Art Gallery on Saturday 22nd February.

According to the information given by the Municipality; Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Kemal Saraçoğlu Foundation for children with Leukemia, thanked Sevim Erdal, who organised an exhibition for the benefit of the Foundation, and Girne Municipality who contributed to the realisation of the exhibition, and gave information about the history and objectives of the Foundation.

Sevim Erdal stated that she has been involved in art for 20 years and is happy to give life to such a meaningful exhibition, and thanked her family who supported her in art works and Girne Municipality who contributed to the realisation of the exhibition.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a speech and said; “Hope dies last, so we should never give up our hope and always produce it.

Reminding that Sevim Erdal has been an artist who has been producing work for 20 years with her paintings and sculptures, and has had many exhibitions, Güngördü emphasised that this exhibition has a special importance in terms of it being organised for the benefit of Kemal Saraçoğlu Children with Leukemia Foundation.

He added “When we share what we produce and our earnings with society, we help the needy and disadvantaged groups”. Güngördü noted that the Foundation has also carried out very important work in the Turkish Cypriot Community for those suffering from cancer at a young age and their families.

Some of the income obtained from the sale of the works in the exhibition entitled “Hope”, which consists of 40 pieces of paintings, sculptures, and ceramics, will be donated to Kemal Saraçoğlu Children with Leukemia and Cancer Foundation.

The exhibition can be visited by art lovers between 22nd February and 4th March 2020, between 10.00-17.00 on weekdays and 10.00-15.00 on Saturday.