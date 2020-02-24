We have just received news from the British Residents’ Society, as under, which will be followed with more news in their next newsletter which we will be sharing for those following developments of the Temporary Residency regulations.

An Important Announcement from the TRNC Interior Ministry, Lefkosa

In order to introduce a more efficient and faster appointment service to applicants for Residency Visas, please note that the Immigration Department in Lefkosa will be CLOSED for three days on Wednesday 26th, Thursday 27th and Friday 28th February.

This means that no processing of Residency Visas will take place on any of these dates, so please do not attend the Immigration Department expecting to be dealt with.

With effect from Monday 2nd March the Immigration Department will be adopting a new system which will involve sending out via SMS (text) messages to all applicants, who have submitted applications at the regional police station, which have been checked and passed as correct. They will allocate a specific appointment slot for each applicant, for the completion of each Residency Visa.

If you attend the Immigration Department at any date or time, other than your appointed slot, then it is unlikely that your application will be dealt with, and almost certainly you will be sent away.