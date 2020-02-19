TRNC Economy, Finance, Budget and Planning Committee visiting Ankara

National Assembly Economy, Finance, Budget and Planning Committee will be visiting Ankara to exchange views with the Turkish Grand National Assembly Budget Commission today (19th February).

The head of the delegation National Unity Party MP Sunat Atun will be accompanied by the Republican Turkish Party MP Fikri Toros, National Unity Party MP Kutlu Evren, National Unity Party MP Özdemir Berova, Republican Turkish Party MP Salahi Şahiner, People’s Party MP Gülşah Sanver Manavoğlu and People’s Party MP Mesut Genç.