Nazim Çavuşoğlu to attend V. EURIE Eurasia Higher Education Summit

Minister of National Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu is going to Istanbul to attend and make a speech at V. EURIE Eurasia Higher Education Summit today (19th February).

The summit will take place at Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar Congress Centre and Executive Assistant Mehmet Faruk and the Director of the Higher Education and External Affairs Office Ziya Öztürkler will accompany Minister Çavuşoğlu.

Following his contacts, Çavuşoğlu will return to the TRNC the same evening.