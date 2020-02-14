‘Pleasant Arrivals’  received standing applause in Girne

The theatre play “Pleasant Arrivals”, was shown within the scope of Theatre Days organised by Girne Municipality.

The two-act play entitled “War of Independence” was staged by the founder and actor of Theatre Someone, Utku Erişik, with the theme of information which sheds light on a historical process which has not been brought up to date, using some 250 photographs and presented in theatrical language.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü spoke at the event and thanked everyone who had contributed to this production.

The play, which was applauded for several minutes, was watched with great appreciation and interest by theatre lovers.

Theater Days will continue on 13th February with the play ‘Letter K is Enough’.

Tickets for events are 20TL and can be obtained from Girne Municipality ((0392) 650 01 00) and Girne Municipality Chamber Theater box office (0533 821 21 44).