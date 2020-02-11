Bad day at the office for Geçitkale

By Richard Beale …..

This important match between these two teams fighting it out for a “play off” spot was comprehensively won by Vadili as Geçitkale produced their worst display of the season.

Result : VADILI TÇBSK 4 GEÇİTKALE GSK 0

Sunday February 9 – BTM League Red Group – Vadili 14 Ağustos Stadium.

With Yeniboğaziçi being crowned Champions today the race for “play off” place is hotting up, with Incirli now in second place on 30 points, Geçitkale dropping one place on 29 points with Vadili right behind them with this win on 28 points with 3 matches remaining.

This was a match too far for Geçitkale, their squad has been crippled by injuries, and today through suspension they were missing their player coach Hüseyin Yesilbaş. and their influential midfield player Hüseyin Özbilen.

This match kicked off on a bitterly cold morning which restricted the crowd to around 50 people. Both sets of supporters were very friendly to me, they must have felt sorry for me as they kept me supplied with regular cups of coffee and tea!

There was one Policemen wearing a T-shirt while all of his colleagues were wrapped up with scarves, balaclava’s etc, I asked him aren’t you cold? he replied “I had too much whisky last night my insides are still warm!”

Vadili virtually dominated the game, and restricted Geçitkale to the bare minimum of chances. Their top goalscorer Mehmet Çil was a handful to the Geçitkale defence, this vastly experienced journeyman is far too good a player for this league. On the left Abdullah Çapan also tormented Geçitkale and in midfield ÜGUR ÖKELI was the best player on show.

Geçitkale were clearly missing Hüseyin Özbilen in midfield and their Captain Rifat, though he worked hard, could not match Ügur.

Vadili should have taken the lead in the 7th minute when Mehmet Çil set up Atakan who should have done better fired over from a good position.

The first goal was not far away in the 16th minute, MEHMET ÇIL was the scorer heading in at the near post from an Abdullah corner. 1-0

18 minutes Geçitkale came close to equalising following a free kick just outside the box that saw Kolay kick deflected just wide for a corner.

29 minutes Vadili made it 2-0 following a breakaway from a Geçitkale free kick that was cleared upfield to Atakan who made inroads before passing to MEHMET ÇIL who beat Gürcan with a fine shot from outside the area. 2-0

Things got even worse when their Coach Hüseyin Yesilbaş was dismissed from the playing field and banished to the stand in the 40th minute. HALF TIME SCORE: 2-0

MEHMET ÇİL (left) and ABDULLAH ÇAPAN celebrate after scoring

Geçitkale with nothing lose made a better fist of it in the opening 10 minutes, pushing men forward but unfortunately that left them vulnerable at the back and they were caught cold in the 57th minute, ABDULLAH ÇAPAN beat Gürcan with a low shot. 3-0

Gürcan the Geçitkale goalkeeper was keeping the score down making a couple of good saves and a brilliant one in the 77th minute saving point blank range from Abdullah.

However he was beaten again, ABDULLAH ÇAPAN would not be denied in the 80th minute when he slotted home the fourth goal. 4-0

Five minutes from time Geçitkale’s Vedat set up substitute Nazimcan but he fired over from a great position to sum up their bad day.

With 3 games to go it’s anyone’s race for the “play off” spot, Geçitkale must forget about this match, it’s history, dust themselves off and prepare to go again next week. FULL TIME SCORE: 4-0.