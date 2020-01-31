Reaction to the Greek Parliamentarian who tore up the Turkish flag

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar reacted against the Greek Parliamentarian Ioannis Lagos who tore up the Turkish flag at the European Parliament and condemned his indecent attack.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay shared his thoughts by social media and said ‘A racist mentality in the European Parliament, which can lose attitude with the tearing up of a State and Nation’s most important symbol in the 21st century! What a shame! I condemn the attack and the disrespect against the Turkish flag’.