3 NEU students participating in Cooking Competition in Antalya

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

3 students of NEU are participating in the 3rd “‘Food From Tradition to Future’ Competition. The competition is being held in Antalya, Turkey. The students are from the Department of Gastronomy of Faculty of Tourism.

According to the information released by the Near East University, Can Şişli, Aykın Burcu and Kerem Nalcı will be representing the NEU in different categories of the competition. As well as the students, the Dean of Faculty of Tourism Prof. Dr. Tülen Saner and Academic Member Erhun Ekinci will also be accompanying the students at the competition.

Organised by Cooks and Chefs Federation of Turkey and Antalya Gastronomy and Educators Association, the “Food From Tradition to Future” Competition requires the students to present their creativity and prepare a dish for the jury’s evaluation according to the theme set in the category in which they will be competing. In the presentations, the students’ dish will be prepared for the jury to judge in a way that reveals their creativity.

In 2019 Zerrin Doğanöz and Okan Dağa, both students of the Faculty of Tourism Department of Gastronomy of NEU, won bronze medals.

A jury of 3, each specialised in their areas, earlier selected the participating students in a 6hour long competition that took place in the Near East University Gastronomy kitchen.