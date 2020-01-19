The protocol enabling heart transplantation in TRNC has been renewed

The heart transplant protocol for Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital has been renewed and extended for a further 2 years.

The protocol was signed by the Minister of Health – Prof. Dr. Ali Pilli, and Dr. Omer Bayezid – Head of Cardiovascular Surgery Department, Antalya Mediterranean University. Attending the ceremony, which was held at the Ministry of Health, were Cardiovascular Specialist Dr. Hasan Birtan and Ministry of Health officials.

Successful heart transplantation, with the participation of Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Cardiovascular Surgery and KVC operating room team, has taken place, the patient is in good condition, and Minister Pilli said “I would like to congratulate the whole heart transplant team”.

Minister Pilli, stated a hospital’s heart transplant unit can have substantial development and is a serious prestige for a public hospital in the way of successful operations. The achievement of the second heart transplant for our country is a source of pride, he said.

Source : TRNC Ministry of Health