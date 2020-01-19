Gazimağusa Municipality Health Branch Team inspections

Gazimağusa Municipality Health and Health Branch teams were in the city on 14th January, and of 12 inspections made, 7 workplaces were given notice.

In the ongoing audits as an effective team of 3, there were 5 restaurants which were given notice of not having renewed work permit certificates and 5 employees were not given health reports, and some workplaces were warned to pay more attention to hygienic conditions.

On the 13th January the inspections in a restaurant revealed negativity in terms of lack of hygiene and employee health cards and were given notice before going to the way of sealing.

In the food inspections made at the markets, the expiration dates of the products were checked, and two markets were given notice because their workplace permit was not renewed. The teams are particularly sensitive to ensuring that food producing and selling establishments continue to operate without any risk to human health and have the necessary hygiene conditions.

Source: Gazimaguza Municipality Facebook