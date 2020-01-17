Comedy Club Night at the Colony Hotel Rooftop, Girne

Readers Mail ….

From Laurence Floyd ….

I am pleased to confirm the details of the Comedy Club night:

Date – Tuesday March 24th

Venue – Colony Hotel rooftop

Entertainment – 2 hours of top comedy featuring the legendary Mick Miller and the hilarious Russ Williams from the UK (see biographies below).

Ticket price – £60 to include a £5 donation to the British Cemetery Committee to go toward the maintenance of the Greenhill Cemetery.

Full Supper Club experience with 2 course substantial meal and all drinks including import spirits such as Bombay Gin from 7pm – 11.30pm.

Tickets available from Best Seller outlets in Alsancak and Karakum and the Colony Hotel reception from February 24th.

All reservations please email me on floydlaurence@gmail.com or call on 0533 879 6892

Best regards

Laurence

Biographies

Russ Williams

Russ has toured with legends such as Engelbert Humperdinck, Freddie Starr, Joe Longthorne and Alexander O’Neal. He has cruised the world supporting Des O’Conner, performed for Tony Blair and performed at prestigious venues such as the London Palladium, MGM Grand and Caesars Palace Las Vegas. His awards include UK Comedian of the year and First Ever Transatlantic Comedian.

Mick Miller

Mick has had a long and successful career spanning over 40 years. He first became prominent on the iconic ITV show The Comedians. He has made guest appearances on 3,2,1 and Blankety Blank (with his good friend Les Dawson). In the 1980’s Mick co-hosted the evening show “The Funny Side”. Since then he has been in constant demand working throughout the UK and global venues. He has appeared in “Ideal” with Johnny Vegas and Peter Kay’s Car Share, and fulfilled his lifetime ambition to work in Las Vegas when he was chosen to be part of the major ITV series “Last Laugh in Vegas”