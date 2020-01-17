Christmas Day Swim 2019 at Acapulco Hotel and Resort results

Readers mail….

From Sue Tilt….

Hello readers.

An absolutely amazing sum of 23,700TL was raised by the Christmas Day Swimmers at the Acapulco Hotel and Resort.

This amount was to be divided between the Kemal Saracoglu Foundation and Tulips Help Those with Cancer Association, as such Tulips were the proud beneficiaries of 11,850TL!

We would like to sincerely thank Barbara and Graham Fursman for organising this event once again. We would also like to express our thanks to the Acapulco Hotel and Resort for allowing the swimmers to use their facilities, Creditwest Bank for their sponsorship, all the sponsors and of course each and every swimmer who braved the choppy waters of the Mediterranean for charity.

Thank you all for your support, you are all amazing!

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)