Abbas and friends going away party at Rafters Restaurant, Ozanköy

By Chris Elliott…

Rafter’s restaurant in Ozanköy is always a very popular place to go if you want good food, entertainment and also to be treated as a friend.

So it was no surprise when Abbas posted on his Facebook page that he was going to Pakistan with friends to celebrate 3 weddings and that Rafters would be having a going away party on the 14th January to keep all his friends happy, that he was going to have a busy night.

Yes, so busy, it was a full house with all tables taken by many groups of people who were in a festive mood and enjoying great entertainment by the ever popular Katie-B,

Abbas and Suleman Katie-B

Margaret Sheard and I went along to enjoy the occasion and she said as a vegetarian, that her Vegetable Crepe was truly amazing and she had not tasted anything as good before and hopes Abbas, who was helping in the kitchen, will remember how to make this lovely dish again.

Abbas and friends have now made that long journey from Ercan, North Cyprus to Islamabad in Pakistan to their family homes to be with their families who they have not seen in a long time plus celebrate the marriages and we hope we will hear more from them before they return to re-open Rafters Restaurant in Ozankoy on the 9th of February 2019.