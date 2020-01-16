Ünal Üstel message on anniversary of death of Dr. Fazıl Küçük

“Leading the Existence and Freedom Struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people, we commemorate Dr. Fazıl Küçük with love, respect and mercy on the 36th anniversary of his death.

He was a great statesman who devoted his life to protecting the existence of the Turkish Cypriots. In the years of national struggle, he led the society with his duty and always shed light on the future of the people.

Dr. Fazıl Küçük’s courage, determination and belief in Atatürk’s principles and revolutions have always inspired us.

We commemorate Fazıl Küçük and our brothers who were martyred in the struggle for freedom once again with mercy and gratitude.”