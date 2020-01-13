St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, 2020 New Year magazine

We are pleased to share below the St Andrew’s Church 2020 New Year Magazine which is full of many interesting and colourful articles.

The Rev’d Michael Graham is leaving St Andrew’s to go back to Ireland with his wife Janet and talks about the joys and disappointments during his 20 months serving as acting chaplain for St Andrew’s Church and he will surely be missed.

There is also a very nice article with pictures of Rev’d Mike’s last service which was held on 29th December 2019.

Pat Etherington in her letter talks about lent and the hanging of another lovely panel presented by Gloria Tattershall which has been displayed behind the altar in the church. She also writes about the popular Nordik Christmas service and lunch and this year it was held on the 14th December

This month's magazine is bursting with many interesting articles

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to download.