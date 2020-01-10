How can we protect from Influenza in the TRNC?

In these days when seasonal flu is common, we would like to remind our people about some points related to influenza.

Influenza is an infectious disease caused by a virus, which starts suddenly with symptoms such as fever, severe muscle, and joint pain, weakness, fatigue, chills, headache and dry cough.

Especially in children, the elderly and people with chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, diabetes, it is much more severe and can have serious consequences that can lead to death. If any of the symptoms such as general body pain, sore throat, headache, runny nose, cough, breathing difficulty and fever are apparent, the person is considered to be a possible flu case (fever may not accompany these symptoms in children under the age of two and the elderly over 65).

HOW IS THE FLU VIRUS TRANSMITTED?

The influenza virus, which causes flu, is transmitted very easily and quickly. The main routes of transmission are airborne contamination of droplets scattered around by coughing and sneezing, direct contact with sick persons, and contamination with articles that have come into contact with sick-to-nasal discharge.

FLU PROTECTION

The main way to avoid flu is to prevent body resistance from falling. For this reason, suitable clothing should be worn according to seasonal characteristics, and plenty of juicy foods, fresh fruits and vegetables should be consumed. Close contact with patients and the use of common items should be avoided.

Some people find it necessary to have the flu vaccine every year during the flu season. Flu is a vital risk and should be dealt with in medical terms:

Older than 65 years,

People with diabetes.

Asthma patients – Chronic lung patients (Bronchitis etc),

Chronic cardiovascular system patients (coronary artery patients),

Immune suppressed people (those with chronic blood disease-haemoglobinopathy, cancer disease, immune suppressive users),

People living in nursing homes, etc.

Some people should not have the flu vaccine. These are:

1- Babies under 6 months.

2- Anaphylactic allergy to eggs (allergic shock when eating eggs)

Women who are in the first 3 months of pregnancy (but can be vaccinated against flu if the doctor finds it absolutely necessary).

The influenza vaccine is developed with the coordination of the World Health Organization as a result of the identification of the virus types that caused the epidemic a year ago and the type of the vaccine changes every year depending on this application.

The flu vaccine reaches a protective level in the body within 1-2 weeks. If the type of virus contained in the vaccine is similar to the type of virus that causes outbreaks, it is about 70% effective in healthy adults.

TREATMENT OF FLU DISEASE

Any of the symptoms described above, such as common body pain, sore throat, headache, nasal discharge, cough, respiratory distress, and fever can be overcome by general measures such as appropriate clothing, adequate nutrition and resting, as a possible influenza case. However, patients in the risk group should consult the hospitals within the first 48 hours and receive appropriate treatment if necessary.

Cases at risk for influenza include:

Source: TRNC Ministry of Health