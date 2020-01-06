Welcome to Kate Cornwell from CyprusScene.com

By Chris Elliott

We are pleased to welcome Kate Cornwell to our team as a writer and contributor to the CyprusScene website and online weekly e-newspaper.

In this past week Kate wrote about a family visit to the historical town of Famagusta and also the Secret Santa event at Karsiyaka to provide needy children with Christmas presents.

She has lived in Northern Cyprus since 2005 but was here before in 1972-74 finishing her A levels at the English School in Nicosia and as a family they were here during the 74 war and were evacuated by UK Royal Navy from Kyrenia and then a Hercules aircraft home to the UK – That she will never forget!!

Her past working experience has mainly been in Computer sales and marketing with large corporations and she travelled considerably during that time.

She enjoys walking, (had horses in the UK and would spend many an hour with her dogs and horses out in all weathers in the Wiltshire countryside) loves theatre, music and entertaining and she is blessed with some wonderful friends – so life is pretty good for her!

In conclusion, she wrote a very touching tribute in the past few days about her friend Lynda Harris who passed away in Wales on 19th December 2019 and no doubt she will be writing more news and reviews of her friends and others in our communities very soon

