“You May Say I’m a Dreamer”

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The awaited year 2020 has finally arrived. This means that according to the Gregorian calendar, human beings have left behind 2019 years, and nobody knows how many more years will pass.

Even before the start of Gregorian calendar, the days were still passing, and humans were keeping note of days as they passed, by referring to seasons and events. Even today not everyone is following the Gregorian calendar, but in fact this is the time that passes, even when not counted.

However with the start of the year 2020, what fascinates me is the number. The repetition of 2 and zero, or 20 and 20 are unique, as they are appearing for the very first time in our history. This type of number comes only once in a century. A century back it was 1919. A further hundred years back it was 1818, 1717, 1616 and so on if we continue looking backwards.

I tried to Google for the meaning of the number 2020, and found the following :

“Angel number 2020 starts with the number 2, the meaning of which is magnified by its double appearance. The number 2 represents harmony, duality, and relationships. It is linked to the relationships we have to other people, but also the relationships that we have with different parts of ourselves. It behoves us to seek balance and harmony, and reminds us that sometimes we need to bend and compromise in order not to break.

Angel Number 2020 is also strong with the digit 0, which represents everything and nothing, all possibilities and the void. It often suggests that we have a blank slate of some sort to write our own destiny, and that all options are currently available to us. Angel Number 2020 is also linked with the number 4 as 2+0+2+0=4. The number 4 is the number of community and our links with family, friends, colleagues and others.

Angel Number 2020 reminds us that our only limits are the ones that we place upon ourselves, and not to put up walls between us and the people who are important to us .”

Reading the above really fascinated me, since it charts out our best social behaviour in a world order that we lack now. As I understood the number 2020 stands for humanity.

In fact humanity is what we all claim to believe in. This is what all leaders, politicians, celebrities etc, claim believing. Yet still we see human blood being spilled everywhere. Wars, for political reasons, are killing hundreds and thousands of humans. Civil wars backed by people with vested interests are taking lives of innocents.

As we leave the year 2019 behind us, we leave a long history of events of inhumane behaviour. We see piles of corpses of innocent people, spilled human blood everywhere. We see humans who are hungry and have not food to eat. We see people having no place to live. We see people not having clothes and shoes to wear. We see children unable to get education. This list goes on and on, as humans continue with their inhumane attitudes.

With that long history of inhumanity in this world, there are people who still believe in humanity. There still are people who believe in peace. There still are people who dream of a totally different world.

Yes I believe in a totally different world. You may say “I am a dreamer” but I believe strongly in what John Lennon said in “Imagine”.

Imagine there’s no countries

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too

Imagine all the people

Living life in peace

You, you may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you will join us

And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man