International students’ night at University of Kyrenia

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….
The University of Kyrenia recently organised a special night for the international students of the university.
The event was attended by the General Secretary of the university and heads of various departments, as well as the students.
The event started with the opening speech, followed by a dance competition, musical chairs competition, charades and New Year’s raffle, and continued with fun moments including activities such as music performance of students.
Categories: University life
Leave a Reply