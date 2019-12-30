Lucky Esentepe win in injury time

By Richard Beale …..

Sometimes football can be so cruel, brave Karşıyaka who could not raise a full team, had their hearts broken when Esentepe’s Hüseyin Deynekli scored the winner in the 93rd minute giving them all 3 points that they did not deserve.

Result : ESENTEPE KKSK U21 2 KARŞIYAKA ASK U21 1

Sunday December 29: K-Pet U21 League 1; Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium

This match was a rearranged fixture that was originally postponed due to bad weather 3 weeks ago. Karşıyaka could only raise 10 players for this game and had no replacements on the bench. Just spare a thought for them to start a match with one player short, already you are facing an uphill task, you cannot even make a tactical change or replace an injured player. The Karşıyaka team did their Coach proud, did themselves proud, and did their village proud they did not deserve to go home empty handed.

Today Esentepe were not at the races, they struggled and were a shadow of the team that had such a fine first half of the season. They just couldn’t get going, the word FRUSTRATION! sums up their performance, their Coach was frustrated, the team was frustrated and the spectators were frustrated by the performance.

Esentepe’s much vaunted forwards Ege Can Açikportalı and Hüseyin Deynekli who have terrorised many defences this season could not reproduce their understanding with each other so Esentepe attack was too predictable.

Esentepe in the black strip attacking

But it is a testament to the Esentepe team this season, that yes they were not at their best, but they still have good team spirit and now as the season enters its winter’s break, the team currently lie 4th in the League, a fantastic achievement.

The match was played in cloudy conditions with sporadic rain. The first half was pretty even, it was noticeable that Karşıyaka were the most composed team, passing the ball around well. The only real chance of the half fell to Esentepe in the 33rd minute following good work on the left by Salih and Hüseyin, that resulted in a cross to the far post that Ege Can’s shot was brilliantly turned over the bar by goalkeeper Emre Gazı. HALF TIME SCORE ; 0-0

Karşıyaka caused a shock by taking the lead in the 49th minute, with a bizarre goal. VOLKAN TÜRÜT on the left touchline sent over a long high cross that sailed over the Esentepe goalkeeper Uluş head hit the far post and went in. 0-1

Karşıyaka continued to frustrate Esentepe defending stoutly, the home side simply could not get going.

Esentepe reverted to playing 3 upfront with the introduction of OSMAN ERDOĞAN and it was him that gave the home side a lifeline when he equalised with a low shot just inside the area in the 82 minute. 1-1

Karşıyaka not surprisingly were visibly tiring, Ege Can shot over the bar from a good position in the 89th minute. His fellow striking partner Hüseyin then brought a good save from keeper Emre Gazı as the match entered 5 minutes of injury time.

In the 93rd minute HÜSEYIN DEYNEKLI gave Esentepe all 3 points, when for the first time he was loosely marked and he shot pass Emre Gazı from close range. 2-1

No 99 OSMAN ERDOĞAN equalises for Esentepe (right) HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ breaks Karşıyaka hearts by scoring the winner in the 93rd minute.

I cannot speak too highly about the Karşıyaka team, all them performed heroically in particular defenders Recip Tavyip and Hasan Yeşilyüz. In midfield Mert and their Captain Berken worked tirelessly.

For Esentepe their best player was HÜSEYIN BAHÇECI who put in a good shift for his team and was surprisingly substituted in the 72nd minute. Dursun Ali Karal and Devran Ali Guneş both had good games in the Esentepe defence. FULL TİME SCORE 2-1.