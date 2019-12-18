Turkey reacts to US decision to lift Greek Cypriot arms embargo

Turkey reacted to the US decision to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration.

Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a press release and stated that no one should doubt that necessary measures will be taken against the initiatives targeting Turkey.

In the press release the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated:

“Members of Congress looking to settle internal political scores and acting under the influence of anti-Turkish circles, continue harming the vision to improve our relations with the U.S. Furthermore, attempts to lift the U.S. arms embargo on the Cyprus Island in favour of the Greek Cypriot Administration will have no outcome other than hampering efforts towards a settlement on the Island and creating a dangerous escalation. We remind once more that the language of threats and sanctions will never dissuade Turkey from resolutely taking steps to ensure its national security.”