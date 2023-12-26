Girne Municipality Theatre Group Plays staged in Güzelyurt and Girne

The Girne Municipality Theatre Groups staged two different plays simultaneously in two cities. On December 23 and 24, at Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre, the children’s play titled ‘Kar Kraliçesi’ (Snow Queen), was performed in Russian and received great acclaim.

Meanwhile, ‘Mozart ve Salieri,’ staged at Güzelyurt AKM, earned full marks from the audience. ‘Mozart ve Salieri’ was performed as part of the ‘Bekir Kara 19th Theatre Days,’ which Güzelyurt Municipality is presenting between November 2023 and March 2024. The play, written by Russian author Aleksandr Pushkin and directed by Ufuk Aydoğan, was watched by Güzelyurt Mayor, Mahmut Özçınar, Municipal Council Members, and theatre enthusiasts. At the end of the play, Güzelyurt Mayor, Mahmut Özçınar, presented a plaque to director Ufuk Aydoğan to commemorate the night.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality