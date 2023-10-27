CyprusScene is moving upward again sharing your news and reviews

By Chris Elliott…..

Hello to all our readers and followers and I would like to apologise that in recent weeks I have not been able to devote lots of time to publishing news and reviews on our website and have not been able to publish a regular weekly online e-newspaper as I have been spending lots of time dealing with the affairs of my late partner and dear friend Margaret Sheard who I miss so much.

She was of course a major part of CyprusScene and, it’s been a very difficult time for me without her, but my good friend HughJarss returns from holiday shortly and will pick up the task of helping me translate and publish very important Turkish language news which I have been trying to cope with and from time to time and he will also be publishing review articles as well.

I would like to welcome Melek Cella who hails from the UK and and has started publishing articles containing her food menus, poems and also she will have her Agony Aunt section as well.

For our football fans, we continue to publish football match reviews by Richard Beale and when I have time, I will be writing about my life-supporting archery hobby.

So we are picking up the threads again and if there are locals or worldwide followers who may like to join our volunteer team to help put Cyprusscene.com back where it belongs when sharing news and reviews from the TRNC with the World, do please drop me a line below.

