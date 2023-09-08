Azerbaijan pledge to fly the TRNC Flag

Aliyev: “The flag of the TRNC is flying and will continue to fly at events in our country”

Speaking at the Second Meeting of the Ministers Responsible for Disaster and Emergency Management of the Organisation of Turkic States held in the Azeri capital Baku, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, İlham Aliyev stated that the flag of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was flying and would continue to fly at events in his country.

Secretary General of the OTS Ambassador Kubanicbek Ömüraliyev, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Kemaleddin Haydarov, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Sırım Şariphanov, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Ajikeev, Minister of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan Abdulla Kuldaşev and TRNC Minister of Interior Dursun Oğuz attended the meeting.

Stating that the representative of the TRNC also took part in the meeting, Aliyev said, “I would especially like to greet our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters. The Minister is represented here as an Observer but at the same time with the flag of his own country. At our event, of course, the flag of the TRNC is flying and will continue to fly at future events in our country. Azerbaijan has always been on the side of our brothers and sisters united in the Turkic world; we are extremely pleased that the TRNC gained observer status at the last summit meeting. On this auspicious occasion, I sincerely congratulate all our Turkic brothers and sisters.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

