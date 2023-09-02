35th Isik Bookstore Book Fair 2023 – a traditional and respected institution

28 August – 08 September 2023 at the Kızılbaş Youth Centre Nicosia – (with Heidi Trautmann Book Signing-Hours until 03 Sep only)

By Heidi Trautmann….

The opening of the Book Fair was an extremely stormy affair in the true sense of the word but with the Cypriot patience and acceptance of such circumstances, the ceremony took its course while the screen collapsed and the banners flew around their ears. The audience accepted it just as well while I was watching the approaching thunderstorm and lightning with some concern.

Nahide Merlin, the owner of Isik Bookstore, a woman I admire very much for her endless energy and management of all the activities around literature and Cyprus, opened the 35th Book Fair 2023 welcomed the guests, and announced the programme.

Heidi Trautmann – photo by Murat Obenler

Panel No. 1 on the agenda of the book fair: Honour awards were handed over to the composer and musician Acar Akalın by CTP Chairman Tufan Erhürman; to film director, activist, and archivist Panikos Hrisantu by CTP Deputy Sami Özuslu and to writer Hakkı Yücel by the poet Neşe Yaşın.

After the ceremony, Serdar Kavay played compositions by Acar Akalın who himself joined in for some songs.

The hall was filled with books on shelves and on tables with the newest editions on the centre table, and crowds were making use of the offer of a 10% discount during the fair, especially young people and children, which made me very happy to see.

From the second day, 29 Aug till 08 Sep, the fair opened in the morning from 09.00 – 13.00 and reopen at 17.00 hrs. until 24.00 with panels and music entertainment and the hall will be open for the visitors to inform themselves about the books available with 10% discount as said before.

I will be available from 29 Aug – 03 Sep (Sunday) 18.30-20.30 for a book signing of my new book “The World is My Home” and others of my books which are also to be found during the book fair.

At 20.30 the panels will start on all evenings with speeches and discussions. I have attached the programme which is in Turkish. If you want the programme translated into English, please let me know.

