President Tatar receives UN Assistant Secretary-General Jenca

President Ersin Tatar received the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas in the United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Miroslav Jenca at the Presidential Palace.

President Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun, some members of the negotiation team, Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, Colin Stewart (UNFICYP), and some other UN political affairs authorities were present at the meeting.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

