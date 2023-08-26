“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Quick Visit One

Here is the latest “Talking Round North Cyprus” podcast from Sara Palmer and Roger Bara.

Sara grabs a quick week at her apartment in North Cyprus and catches up with some previous podcast guests – “The Artist One” and “The Eagle’s Nest One”. Plus of course her co-host Roger Bara – in his pool!

Click the right-hand arrow above to hear the “The Quick Visit One” Podcast

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the 64 episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

It’s easy to subscribe – just click wherever you get your podcasts from – so you never miss an episode. And if you’ve got a story to tell, then you can find us on Facebook, Twitter or drop us an email on trnc.podcast@gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...