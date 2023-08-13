SUPER CİHANGİR FAR TOO SLICK FOR ESENTEPE

By Richard Beale….

Super League team Cihangir showed their class and superiority for the majority of this match though Esentepe had their moments in this entertaining friendly.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 CIHANGIR GSK 4

Saturday August 12: Friendly Match: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Cihangir rocked Esentepe going a goal up after 1 minute and two goals up after only 3 minutes. Esentepe was caught stone cold both goals scored by BABACAR MBAYE DIOP and YANKI AKTUL caused by individual defensive errors.

In the opening 15 minutes, there was only one team in it, Cihangir passing and pressing and playing some delightful football, Esentepe were left chasing shadows at times Cihangir appeared to have 20 players on the pitch such were their movements.

Esentepe were playing far too deep allowing the visitors too much time and space, however, after a few tactical changes the home side settled down and started pressing forward and closing down on their opponents.

They were rewarded with a beautifully constructed goal after 16 minutes, a long goal kick from Ahmet was flicked onto Deniz who controlled the ball, made space, and delivered a superb through pass to ALI AVCISOYU to run, around the goalkeeper to score his second goal in two matches for Esentepe.

After that, the match was more even with both sides coming close with shots going just wide.

Both sides during the break made changes again it was Cihangir who started the second half impressively scoring a third goal after 48 minutes with their big powerful striker Mbaye Dİşop providing a cross from the right to the far post which was slotted home by BERHAN CELME.

As in the previous friendly match, the Esentepe coach introduced members of the Under 21 team Mahmut Şen, Dinçer, Gökdeniz, and İbrahim to gain experience.

Esentepe pulled a goal back in the 74th minute again it was a superbly worked Gökeniz on the left slipped his marker before sending over a low cross that was met first time by ŞAHIN ERDOĞAN to beat goalkeeper Dursun.

Babacar Mbaye Diop was proving to be a handful, the big Senegal striker is pivotal to Cihangir attacks, he holds the ball up well, is good in the air, and works hard and young Esentepe defender Devran was struggling to cope with him.

Diop was involved in Cihangir’s 4th goal after 82 minutes brushing aside the Devran challenge he went on to square the ball across the goal where it was put in by SECAN DEMİRMAN.

I was impressed by Cihangir they are a good well-drilled team, having a good team spirit, players both on the field and on the replacement bench applauded good moves and near misses, and they will finish in the top 6 of the Super League.

For Esentepe more of a learning curve, they did not disgrace themselves, they battled well but they were always playing catch up after their awful start.

I hear on the grapevine that a central defender from Turkey will be signed by the club next week.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Ahmet (gk), (Osman 46) ; Mahmut Izoğlu (Mahmut Şen 65), Devran, Nersin, Emek : Salih, Hüseyin (Dinçer 46), ; Emre ; Ali (Ibrahim Halil 75), Deniz (Gökdeniz 65), Ege Can (Şahin 65).

