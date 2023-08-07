Çavuşoğlu at the Economic Cooperation Organization Education Institute

August 7, 2023

The Minister of National Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu attended the 4th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Economic Cooperation Organization Education Institute and held high-level meetings.
 
According to the statement issued by the press office of the Ministry, Çavuşoğlu met with the Minister of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye Yusuf Tekin, the Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Rana Tanveer Hussain, and President of the ECO-Educational Institute (ECOEI) Mehmet Akif Kireçci.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

