SERDARLI STEAMROLL INTO THE QUARTER FINALS

A match that had great expectations turned out to be a bit of a disappointment as Serdarlı overpowered their rivals with a ruthless first-half display to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Results: SERDARLI GB 4 ALANİÇİ YSK O

Sunday July 16 : Iktisatbank BTM League 2, Group 8 : Görneç Üç Şehitler Stadium.

Weather: Very hot but with a cooling breeze.

On paper, this was the game to be at, both teams in with a chance of a quarter-final place, both teams with noisy, vociferous support a hot evening these were the ingredients to be an explosive match.

The pre-match atmosphere was electric, Serdarlı being just down the road from Görneç had twice the amount of support than Alaniçi. Serdarlı supporters in the main stand had their drums, and flares while Alaniçi supporters in the open-air stand had their banners, drums and bloody vuvuzela’s!

Alaniçi supporters were silenced after only 2 minutes when Serdarlı scored, they were quiet when the second goal went in, and by the break at 4-0 down they barely made a sound with the match virtually over.

One of the Alaniçi “key players “ this season has been the form of their “man mountain of a man” goalkeeper Mustafa Tanyeri, who has pulled off some amazing saves. Whether there is history between him and the Serdarlı fans, they targeted him, taunted him mercifully probably making derogatory remarks as well, he was clearly upset, and angry and had to be restrained before the match started. Whether this made him lose his concentration, I don’t know as he was beaten by a couple of shots that I would expect him to save. He was pulled off at half time and was replaced, to complete a really miserable match for him.

His teammates fared a little better as Alaniçi had a nightmare first half, they couldn’t string a pass together, lost possession constantly, were pressurised into errors, and were fortunate to go into the break only 4 goals down.

Alaniçi with nothing to lose now, made mass changes at the break and fared slightly better in the second half. Serdarlı after the break made changes themselves, giving squad members a run out, with the hot weather taking its toil they eased down the gears. Their only real chance to increase their lead came in the 81st minute when Ogün sent a shot crashing against the bar.

Alaniçi created nothing the Serdarlı goalkeeper Erhan was a spectator throughout the match. Alaniçi’s only real effort came midway through the second half when Ahmet Hayta created room for himself but shot over the bar.

Serdarlı with Mustafa Yorgancı returning from injury upfront rediscovered their form when the season began which made them group favourites. They looked better balanced with Turgay and Eser dominating the midfield and with a big striker upfront in Mehmet Öztürk they looked a well-organised side.

In the other match in the group, bottom team Tatlısu Seracılar shocked the already qualified leaders Bahçeli 3-1. (So glad that Tatlısu finished with a win ). Bahçeli and Serdarlı go into the hat for this week’s quarter-final draw, while Alaniçi and Tatlısu must wait for another season.

GOALS:

2 mins: TURGAY SÜTÇÜOĞULLARI from almost 40 yards out tried his luck at getting in a cross (yes it was a cross !), the breeze must have helped it on his way as it sailed over the despairing hands of Mustafa in goal. 1-0

TURGAY cross gives Serdarlı an early lead 1-0 MEHMET ÖZTÜRK gives Serdarlı 2-0 lead.

13 mins: Alaniçi Osman lost possession of the ball to Ali Küçükoğlu on the left, his cross to the far post was retrieved by Mustafa Yorganı to send the ball back across the goal for MEHMET ÖZTÜRK to slot home. 2-0

34 mins: Mustafa YorganI sent OGÜN DURSUN down the left who cut inside and beat Mustafa with an angled shot. 3-0

37 mins: Serdarlı was awarded a free kick on the right. ESER YÜCEL took the kick and scored direct from it as it deceived Mustafa and went into the right hand side of the goal. 4-0.

SEDARLI “Man of the Match” – TURGAY SÜTÇÜOĞULLARI – scored one freak goal and was dominant and prominent in midfield.

ALANİÇİ “Man of the Match” – a tough one as most of their players had an off day. Despite being at fault for Serdarlı’s second goal OSMAN GÜN stuck to his task well.

