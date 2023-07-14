12th International Cartoon Competition Jury Members Complete Work

46 works are “Pre-Nomination for Awards.

The 22nd International Olive Festival – Olive Humour and Cartoon Festival 2023, organized by Girne Municipality and Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association, which is dedicated to the memory of “Champion Angels Team,” received participation from 134 artists with 380 works from 39 countries.

Under the Honorary Presidency of Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul, the International Jury Members consisting of Valeri Aleksandrov (Bulgaria), M. Serhan Gazioğlu (Cyprus), Elahe Khoraman (Iran), Gülfidan Özdilek (Turkey), Semra Yalçın Bayhanlı (Cyprus), Musa Kayra (Cyprus), and Hüseyin Çakmak (Cyprus) gathered at the Grand Pasha Hotel in Girne to evaluate the submitted works for the competition and completed their assessments. The International Jury Members selected a total of 46 works as “Pre-Nomination for Awards” in the categories of “Olive” and “Open.” It was stated that the definitive results will be announced within 10 days after a period of consideration to determine whether the selected works are imitations or copies.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul, as the Honorary Chairman of the 12th International Cartoon Competition, organized a farewell night for the International Jury Members who completed the evaluation task. The Mayor thanked the International Jury Members for their contributions and delivered a short speech during the event in which he emphasized that the Olive Festival is a great achievement for Girne city and the Turkish Cypriot culture. Şenkul pointed out that the news and publications in foreign media regarding the cartoon competition held within the scope of the festival are proof that the cartoon competition is an important event both for our country and for the Olive Festival.

Affirming that Girne Municipality will continue its primary services and also increase its contributions to culture and art, Şenkul said, “This year, we will offer our people and our city significant culture and art days by organizing three different cultural and artistic events, previously held on different dates, within one month.”

After his speech, Şenkul presented commemorative plaques to the International Jury Members.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

