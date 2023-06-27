YÖK Approves 3 More Undergraduate Programs At ARUCAD

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) has received approval from the Higher Education Council (YÖK) for its Textile and Fashion Design, Archaeology, and Urban Design and Landscape Architecture Departments. Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) will start accepting students from the Republic of Turkey with the approval of YÖK for the Urban Design and Landscape Architecture Department under the Design Faculty, the Archaeology Department under the Art Faculty, and the Textile and Fashion Design Department. Along with its 3 approved departments, which provide education focused on art, design, and communication, a total of 16 departments of the University will be listed in the 2023 YKS (Higher Education Entrance Exam) Programs and Quotas Guide. ARUCAD has a total of 344 quotas, including the departments that admit students through special talent exams in the YKS Guide this year.

Under the ARUCAD Art Faculty, there are the Plastic Arts, Photography, Ceramics, Film Design and Management, Archaeology, and Textile and Fashion Design Departments. Under the Design Faculty, there are the Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, Industrial Design, and Urban Design and Landscape Architecture Departments. Under the Communication Faculty, there are the Digital Game Design, Visual Communication Design, New Media and Communication Departments. Under the Music and Performing Arts Faculty, there are the Modern Dance, Acting, and Sound Arts Design Departments.

Applications are still ongoing for the 2023-2024 Academic Year. The University offers a 50% scholarship guarantee to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) citizens who will enrol this year and/or to Turkish citizens who have completed their high school education uninterrupted for 4 years in the TRNC. Candidates can obtain scholarships up to 100% by participating in interviews. Candidates can apply online for the scholarship interview, which will take place on Monday, July 17, through the University’s website. The University continues to accept students for all its departments, offering extensive scholarship opportunities.

